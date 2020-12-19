A triumph of the spirit

A young resident of Rani Meyyammai Towers in MRC Nagar on how her community refused to be defeated by the pandemic. Without compromising on safety, it innovated to keep things as normal as possible

Throughout the pandemic, the residents of my apartments — Rani Meyyammai Towers — have made it a point not to let the pandemic dictate the way they live their lives, and I salute that. The entire community came up with innovative ways to make life as normal as possible, making it easier for everyone around them to ease into this new, and quite frankly unexpected way of life.

A raft of get-togethers were conducted online, mostly via zoom. To keep the children engaged, some residents took the initiative to outsource entertainment, including a magic show, a planetarium and even an aquarium tour. These were primarily driven by Mrs. Jayasree.

In my opinion, the pandemic has also opened our eyes to the importance of giving back to the society, especially in this time of crisis. Rewind back to March, when the lockdown was first announced.

A large majority of the residents in my apartments were forced to stop their domestic help, in light of the situation. However, despite that, most of them continued to pay them their salaries. It was gladdening to see that people genuinely cared about the livelihood of those who cared for them, and were willing to support them in their time of need.

As a community also, we came together to support others who needed our help. For the nine-day festival of Navaratri, the children of the community came together to package and sell tamboolam to the residents of the apartment. The proceeds then went towards buying essentials for an old age home. Mrs. Lalitha was mainly responsible for coordinating the efforts of these children.

The pandemic also made us appreciate the efforts of the support staff/maintenance teams who put us ahead of themselves.

As a token of our appreciation towards our maintenance staff, who worked diligently throughout the pandemic and even when cyclone ‘Nivar’ hit, the community as a whole contributed towards a fund. So, in reality, there is a lot of good to look back upon this year.