GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A tree on Haddows Road standing uprooted

January 22, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
           

            | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

 

 

     

     

Take this contradictory statement — “standing uprooted” — and take it all the way to Haddows Road and you would realise it is not as absurd as it sounds. There is factuality to it and there are leaves, branches and bark buttressing it. A peltophorum tree that Michaung pulled up by the roots continues to stand, with a slump no doubt, but it does continue to stand in that odd manner supported by the compound wall of a bungalow on Haddows Road.

Greater Chennai Corporation has to put this tree out of its misery and pedestrians out of harm’s way. Transplantation is out of the question: the tree was standing half-dead before Michaung dealt the blow. Under bark that peeled off in the impact, one can see disease “burrowing” into the tree. That begs the question: is a brown tree project being carried out by GCC periodically to identify dying trees and remove them before they cause any damage? The image was taken on January 18, 2024.

Related Topics

Environmental disasters

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.