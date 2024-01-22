A tree on Haddows Road standing uprooted

January 22, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Take this contradictory statement — “standing uprooted” — and take it all the way to Haddows Road and you would realise it is not as absurd as it sounds. There is factuality to it and there are leaves, branches and bark buttressing it. A peltophorum tree that Michaung pulled up by the roots continues to stand, with a slump no doubt, but it does continue to stand in that odd manner supported by the compound wall of a bungalow on Haddows Road.

Greater Chennai Corporation has to put this tree out of its misery and pedestrians out of harm’s way. Transplantation is out of the question: the tree was standing half-dead before Michaung dealt the blow. Under bark that peeled off in the impact, one can see disease “burrowing” into the tree. That begs the question: is a brown tree project being carried out by GCC periodically to identify dying trees and remove them before they cause any damage? The image was taken on January 18, 2024.