A treat in store for bird-watchers

This Marghazhi, Chennaiites can brace for a visual treat as well. The season, synonymous with the performing arts, also coincides with the migratory season for birds to the city.

Care Earth Trust, along with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, is organising ‘Margazhi Bird Utsav’, a guided bird-watching experience, from December 17. As Chennai’s wetlands play host to birds between late November and January, participants will be able to observe birds with the guidance of researchers. The event will be hosted at the Perumbakkam lake on December 17, 21, 25 and 29, and January 4, 8, 12 and 16, at 7 a.m. While entry is free, participants will have to register at https://bit.ly/2Pb6o8A. Participants will have to assemble at the Mohammed Sathak College, for the event.

Similarly, people can enjoy watching birds at the Pallikaranai marshland on December 19, 23, 27, 31 and January 2, 6, 10 and 14 at 7 a.m. The National Institute of Ocean Technology will be the assembling point for the event. Noted ecologist R.J. Ranjit Daniels will help participants observe and identify migrant wetland birds.

Jayshree Vencatesan, managing trustee, Care Earth Trust, said this was the first time the bird watching utsav was being organised in the city. A minimum of 65 species of migratory birds visit the Pallikaranai marshland during winter. “We plan to make it an annual event, and extend it to other wetlands,” she said.

Select photographs taken by participants during the events will be showcased at an exhibition in January.