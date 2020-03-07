A train operated solely by women to ply between city and Tiruvallur

A two-way electrical multiple unit train, in which the pilot, guard, ticket collectors, sanitation and security staff will be women, will be operated on Saturday.

The train will depart from Moore Market Complex at 9.15 a.m. and return from Tiruvallur at 10.50 a.m.

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has planned the event in commemoration of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

Several organisations organised special programmes on Friday.

The Chennai Customs Zone held a workshop for women entrepreneurs as they form a large chunk of the service and manufacturing industry, according to the officials.

Customs Commissioner M.M. Parthiban, Srinivasan Naik, Sudha Koka and N. Padmasri spoke on customs processes and procedures. Members of various chambers of commerce also participated.

Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence Avadi, organised a lecture on women’s safety and the mobile app, Kavalan SOS.

Guru Nanak College and Women’s League Foundation organised a fair for over 1,000 women to start or scale up their business.

NABARD invited women entrepreneurs, including A.M. Malathy, who runs a private detective agency, Republica Sridhar, a palliative care specialist and women from self-help groups and women from Farmer Producers Companies to share their experiences.

Kauvery Hospital held a self-defence training workshop for women.

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre had a talk by Chennai Police on Kaavalan app.

The centre also organised a three-day awareness activity, including puppet shows, by students of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Education Academy to educate people on diabetes.

VIT Chennai organised a cultural programme, ‘Each for Equal’, which included a fashion show and music and dance programmes.