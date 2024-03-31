A traffic signal is required at the junction of Ashok Nagar 11th and 12th Avenues

March 31, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

The 11th and 12th Avenues of Ashok Nagar, leading to the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, are congested with traffic. These roads, once residential localities, have become crowded with commercial establishments. The problem at the junction is the reduction of the road width and the absence of a pedestrian crossing. Accidents involving vehicles and pedestrians have been occurring now and then. But the Chennai Corporation and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have taken no steps to install a signal. The residents urge the traffic police to install a signal at the junction.

Similarly, motorists need a signal at the busy junction of Justice P.V. Rajamannar Salai and Munnusamy Salai, as it has become one-way owing to the Metro Rail construction.

D. Sethuraman, 56th Street, Ashok Nagar.

Traffic police respond:

A traffic police officer says that for installing a signal in a locality, an audit will have to be done at the request of residents. At present, there is no plan for installing a signal at the junction of the 11th and 12th Avenues of Ashok Nagar, but the police will look into the issue.

Shifting of RO plant

The Moovarasampet panchayat near Madipakkam has installed a reverse osmosis (RO) plant at the junction of Raghava Nagar 1st and 2nd Main Roads for supplying drinking water to the residents. But the residents say the plant is adjacent to an electricity transformer. The presence of the plant in front of the transformer poses a risk to the residents. They want the plant shifted to the opposite side.

N. Sridharan, Moovarasampet.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

