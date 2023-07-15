HamberMenu
A tour of pavements in Chennai

July 15, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST

 At Valluvar Kottam High Road

 At Valluvar Kottam High Road | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

A safety hazard in Nungambakkam

Up to a point, Valluvar Kottam High Road has a median. The two-arm lamp posts one notices on the median are new, having been installed a few months ago. The entire road was brought under this exercise. On the section of the road where lamp posts have to be fixed on the pavements, for want of a median, there is a pedestal topped with short screw-rods left in a limbo. At present, it functions dutifully as a safety hazard to pedestrians, particularly at night. Until the time it is put to its intended use, the threat it poses can be neutralised by capping it with neatly-fitting block and ensuring it does not elude notice. 

On the pavement at Anna Salai in Teynampet

An open danger in Teynampet

At first look, an empty electrical cable drum roller sits squat on the pavement at Anna Salai in Teynampet, right outside Seshachalam Centre.

At second look, what appeared to be an encroachment rapidly redeems itself, emerging a life-saver. There is a hidden danger — an open one, in truth — on that section of the pavement.

An opening to the stormwater drain underneath is not covered with a lid. A cable dangles across the pavement, right in front of this gaping hole, as if planted out there to trip unsuspecting pedestrians into the hole.

What saves the day for pedestrians is the empty electrical cable drum roller, as it stops them from even thinking of using this patch of the pavement.

At the bus stop outside Co-optex on Pantheon Road in Egmore

A perfect recipe for a fall in Egmore

When the head is in the clouds, the feet would likely falter. Bus commuters would have their eyes fixed on boards of oncoming buses, and these are well above terra firma. If it is their bus to board, often, there is an instinctive dash for it, even when it is unwarranted. Bring into this picture a cable that moves horizontally not under the earth but well over it, and there is a perfect recipe for a fall. At the bus stop outside Co-optex on Pantheon Road in Egmore, bus commuters now have an opportunity to savour this recipe.

Cable roams free and doubles as stumbling block on EVK Sampath Salai

A cable slithers down the pavement along a section of EVR Periyar Salai, takes a curved course and continues down the pavement on EVK Sampath Salai.

While on the latter, it causes noticeable inconvenience to pedestrians, as a portion of the cable stands taut, seeming perfectly poised to trip them. Someone for whom this section is a stomping ground reveals that at night, pedestrians do trip over this portion of the cable and fall.

