A tour of colleges in Chennai that have drawn up a noon meal programme and persisted with it for years

Langar kitchen at college turns 10

This year, the community kitchen attached to the Gurudwara at Guru Nanak College in Velachery completes a decade of serving free meals to students.

Manjit Singh Nayar, general secretary and correspondent of the college, constructed the Langar Kitchen and introduced the langar (free meal scheme) for the students in 2014 using his own funds, says a note on the college website.

The langar kitchen was set up in memory of Pavit, Manjit’s son who died in an accident in 2010. The kitchen started by serving food every last Sunday to those living in the vicinity and the devotees visiting the gurudwara.

“Then we decided to extend it to students as we saw NCC and sports students left home early for practice. We started out by giving them breakfast. The numbers slowly increased and we started serving the lunch as well,” says Manjit.

In the last 10 years, the langar has evolved in many ways.

In the initial years, the departments heads were asked to identify students really in need of a good meal and tokens were given to such students. “Later, we discontinued that practice as we felt it was wrong to categorise such students, which is also the basic idea of langar — serving free food to anyone without any discrimination whatsoever,” says Manjit.

Anyone who comes to the dinning area with a plate is given a meal comprising variety rice with some side dish or white rice with sambar and pickle. As in a langar, all sit on the floor and enjoy the meal.

From 200 meals in its initial years, the scheme has multiplied more than three times. On an average, around 700 meals are served every working day of the college, says the note on the website.

“For all major college-related events, we ensure langar is prepared for the staff from the kitchen. This is in addition to the days the faculty have revaluation, invigilation duty,” says the general secretary.

There are two cooks and three helps hired solely to meet the requirements of the college.

The college has a paid canteen as well. Does it not affect the business of the canteen contractor?

“This was a sore point for my earlier canteen contractor as there was more demand for the langar kitchen as it also started serving tea as well,” says Manjit.

A faculty says earlier some of them celebrated their birthdays by contributing a sum for a day’s meals. The management does not seek any contribution but people are free to contribute if they wish to do so.

250 and counting

Seeing some students faint because of not having had their meal for the day got the management of Dharmamurthi Rao Bahadur Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College to initiate this programme two decades ago. The college was started in 1969 in Pattabiram and caters to students in rural pockets of Thiruvallur, Thirutani and other faraway places, many of whom cycle or use the local trains to reach the campus.

The ‘Management Nutritious Lunch’ started by serving 100 students. Today, it serves 250 and plans are on to increase it further this year.

An enrolment form is given to students during the admission process which is submitted to the respective head of the department.

“Criteria being economic condition of the family and those travelling far to attend classes,” says N. Rajendra Naidu, director, DRBCCC Hindu College.

It is also after a through verification that students are selected for the noon-meal programme.

Students avail the lunch from the college canteen.

In this college which has been trying to empower more girls and boys from remote parts of the city to pursue their higher education, this free lunch scheme is a big motivator.

“We have seen improvement in attendance and more focus in the classroom when students start their day healthy or when they can look forward to a good meal,” says Rajendra. Many beneficiaries of this programme have also returned to pay their gratitude to the college for offering them that one nutritious meal.

“Recently, two alumni contributed a handsome sum towards the running of this Management Nutritious Lunch. We plan to increase the enrolment of students to another 100 this year and add more items in the menu as well,” adds Rajendra.

When the plate grew bigger

At CTTE College for Women, faculty members drive the “JJK Women Support scheme” started in 2022 in memory of its chairman, Late Justice J Kanagaraj.

“A majority of the students in the college are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and many supplement the family income by taking up part-time jobs,” says Alima Zehra, head, Department of Psychology, CTTE College.

College counsellor Alima says she had come across many students who were regularly late to college as they travelled far or did not have the first meal for the day.

“Various HODs had shared a similar feedback to principal maam S. Sridevi after which it was decided that such students should be supported,” says Alima.

Here, the faculty sponsor the meals for the students from college canteens. There are more than 100 students from various departments who are benefiting from this. Sometimes faculty members cook extra portions and bring to class. “HOD of B.Com, for instance, usually has a box of sundal or some item she gives to students who are hungry,” she says.

The college also supports these students by finding them part-time jobs, offering scholarships and helping with internships.

Gratitude tokens, anyone?

Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women runs an initiative that it calls ‘gratitude token’. These plastic tokens, kept in a bowl, can be picked up by students from the principal’s office to exchange at the college canteen for any food item.

There is no specific target group of students that the college management is trying to address, but the cast is kept wide. It could be those who did not get to have something from home due to a personal situation at home, those leaving home early or a case of not carrying money in hand.

One could avail this gratitude token on a daily basis. “The office keeps tab on how many tokens go in a day but not exactly who has taken and how many times as the larger idea behind this is to ensure no student should be on an empty stomach because of a situation at home,” says S. Shandhini, faculty of English at Shasun Jain College. “Seventy-five to 95 tokens are picked up a day.”

Will not students misuse this when there are no checks? “That is up to each one’s personal integrity, we do not check on them,” she says.

The college also runs a “honesty shop” where students pick stationery during examinations by just mentioning the item purchased in a notebook kept at the stall.

