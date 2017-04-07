A time to savour

From policemen and drivers to nurses and executives, a quaint sweets and savouries shop on Kasturi Rangan Road is enjoying a loyal and eclectic customer base. Many residents of Mylapore, especially Kasturi Rangan Road, flock to this shop in the evening not only for its gastronomical fare but also to relax and discuss how their day went.

Venkateshan, who runs this shop, says he offers the sweets and savouries at ₹5 each.

He has inherited this business from his father and wants to carry on his legacy. Venkateshan started the shop 25 years ago, when many streets in this section of the city wore a barren look.

Eighty percent of the shop’s revenue comes from regulars. Until six years ago, they were selling tea, into which 5 litres of milk would have gone. Now, the quantity of milk used is 25 litres. In other words, he sells five times the quantity of tea he sold back then.

Samosas are, however, the biggest draw. Fried dough filled with savoury potatoes and tangy chutneys also have people flocking to this shop. Venkateshan is, in fact, known as the ‘Samosa expert’. There is not a resting moment for Venkateshan. He sets up his stall at 4 a.m, making breakfast for his loyal customers and is at work until 9 p.m.

Venkateshan’s shop is located at the junction of Kasturi Rangan Road.