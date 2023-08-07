A tight rope walk for pedestrians on Old Royapuram Bridge 

August 07, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Doing flips on ledges might be workaday stuff to Parkour artists. It is truly amazing how many of them pull it off without as much as a stumble. Get someone with a body as flexible as a brick to just walk down a ledge, and you might be prepared to witness a hobble, if not a stumble and a fall. Now, imagine a walkway for pedestrians as narrow as a ledge, on a bridge with fast-moving traffic. Stumbling off this ledge of a walkway can hurt someone, and can on an ill-starred day, deal them a mortal injury from any of those clipping vehicles.

One side of the Old Royapuram Bridge presents pedestrians with this deadliness. A section of the pavement on this side is so narrow that two pedestrians cannot walk side by wide without one of the stepping on to the carriageway. This pavement is used by school students, some of them waddling with a school bag that weighs as heavy as the metal all in shot put.

Can this pavement be slightly widened and a low barricade built into it?

