A thrift outlet that funds medicines of the destitute elderly 

December 19, 2022 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

On December 1, Little Drops Public Charitable Trust opened its third Trash and Treasure (T&T) outlet in the city at Gerugambakkam, dusting off a two-year inertia.

For those not in the know, the Trust started T&T in 2001 inspired by the flea markets in the West. Used and usable items donated by people are sold in aid of the various projects it runs in and outside Tamil Nadu. The model benefits the poor as they get to shop for a range of items at throwaway prices. For the city facing a huge challenge in managing waste, this model prevents clothes and articles from going to the landfill.

These flea markets have been a roaring success for the Trust and helped them meet a good percentage of its medical expenses.

“Whatever income we made from the T&T outlets are used to buy medicines for destitute residents at our two shelters,” says Edgar Jones Paul, co-founder, Little Drops Charitable Trust.

The Trust currently takes care of more than 700 people, a majority of them having been picked up from the streets of Chennai and referred by the office of the Police Commissioner.

Another reason for the growth of these T&T stores is that the Trust rarely says no to what it gets from people. Not all of what we receive are in good condition but members have found a way to refurbish them. From torn clothes to broken chairs to leftover tiles, these donated items are put to use first at its shelters and the excess are sold through T&T. The torn clothes are used to make doormats and discarded garments are recycled to make adult diapers. Broken furniture that cannot be repaired are used as firewood at the home.

Many of the residents are engaged in vocational activities which include making newspaper bags, doormats and other utility items. Articles range in price from ₹10 to a few thousands. “We sell 100 newspaper covers for ₹ 8,” says Paul.

It also collects surplus food left behind after functions and special events to feed hungry mouths.

Initiative is sustained by volunteers. Darbin Jacob, who retired as manager of an old age home, manages the T&T outlet at Kundrathur. Stephanie Govinda, who took voluntary retirement from an airline company and is a long-term volunteer, is helping setting up a nursery at Somamangalam where garden plants will be sold for a cause.

Those who wish to volunteer with the Trust can help with the logistics by picking up used articles and food; and by rescuing destitutes. One can also volunteer by spending time with the elders, organising games and conducting motivational sessions. One can also volunteer by planning a collection drive at their gated community and colony.

Visit littledrops.org.in or call 9176623342, 9884496819.