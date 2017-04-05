Mother of all pop ups

In a house in Kelly’s, Chetna Trivedi tosses thin rotlis on a heated tawa and begins to assemble her family’s dinner. There is a pot of Gujarati dal, a well-spiced sabji, and some roasted papad. Special days call for her most-coveted dish: dhokla.

Her cooking has travelled far and wide in the form of parcels snuck in at her daughters’, Prachi and Unnathi’s, office and college respectively. Chetna’s love for cooking, Prachi says, prompted the sisters to curate a brand new pop up, which they plan to open to the city this weekend at their home.

“We’re born and brought up in Chennai, but our Gujarati roots are very strong, especially when it comes to food,” Prachi says. “Having travelled to Ahmedabad, we’ve tasted the most authentic Gujarati fare: items that we can’t find in restaurants. With our mother’s help, my sister and I curated a menu that my mom would enjoy cooking.”

The home-based pop up is a less-explored one in Chennai, but Prachi sees this merely as the first step. For now, it’s just for fun, not to mention the joy of treating people to some of the family’s favourite dishes.

“My vision is to have mothers from all over Chennai, who cook interesting home food, to partner with us and host their own pop up kitchens. There are so many home chefs, who don’t have formal experience, but their kitchens produce some amazing regional fare,” Prachi tells us.

While Chetna has dabbled in food sales, making homemade Gujarati pickle and masala tea blends to sell to a few friends, the pop up kitchen is a step into new territory. With a little research, the menu has been set to include a recognisable matar paneer as well as the aam ras and rotlis, made the authentic Gujarati way.