Coronavirus | A tenth of class X students from Corporation schools in Chennai reside in hotspots

At least 10% of class X students in Chennai Corporation schools are residents of COVID-19 containment zones in various parts of the city.

With exams scheduled next month, the civic body is planning to assign special examination centres for such students to prevent mixing with the others. According to data compiled by the Corporation, at least 580 students of class X have been found to be residents of containment zones where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the past few weeks. As many as 5,800 students are expected to take the Class X public examination next month.

Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam and Tondiarpet have reported the largest number of Corporation school students in containment zones. No student of Corporation schools in Anna Nagar has been found to be from containment zones. Only one family of an SSLC student has tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, officials said.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Education) Grace Pachuau said, “With the help of some NGOs we are conducting classes using Zoom app. A company has donated 5,000 smart phones under CSR funds. Most of the parents have provided mobile numbers. We have recharged the phone number and students are actively taking part,” she said.

The Corporation will provide masks and sanitisers at examination halls during examination.

Teachers of Corporation schools said they were ready to come for the public examination but many of the teachers above the age of 50, who have high blood pressure and other conditions are scared of COVID-19 infection at schools.

Former Chennai Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said the government should postpone the examination.

“In addition to Corporation schools, private and aided schools have also many poor students on the rolls. These students who reside in congested neighbourhoods are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. It is not possible to prevent infection at examination centres during a pandemic,” he said.