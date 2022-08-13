A tapestry of words and images

At this facility in Gopalapuram, a copywriter and a designer team up to create works of art that have something for the eye and the mind

August 13, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A husband and wife duo, Ramesh Kannan and Vasumathi Kannan combine a proficiency in the use of words and visuals. The synergy resulting from this collaboration underpins a majority of the creations at Gopalapuram-based Vrisha, the Kannans’ entrepreneurial venture.

Ramesh, a copywriter, and Vasumathi, a designer, make mementos, metal-art lacquered glass, window blinds and various other decor pieces that invariably leave the viewer with a thought to mull over.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mythology, Shakespeare, poems, anecdotes, current affairs, cartoon strips and movie songs are fused into our creations,” Ramesh explains.

For the sake of clients with a thin budget, they offer a choice of items made with distressed wood and other raw materials that are easy on the pocket.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Corporates are said to approach them for fabrication of shields and mementos.

Those seeking to make thoughtful gifts also reportedly make a huge section of their clientele. For details, call 94444 03249

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Downtown

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app