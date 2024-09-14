A swashbuckling opener

The Perumbakkam wetland has not offered the greater flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) a visitor’s pass with the visiting hours — months, to be specific — screaming in bold print. But this ballerina of a bird acts as if it had been handed one.

As eBird data would show, the greater flamingo puts in an appearance at the Perumbakkam wetland at various times of the wintering season. (From being a “borrowed” monsoon, the south-west monsoon is in recent years giving Chennai enough reasons to call it, its own. As a result, the wintering season looks stretched.)

Avoiding digression, the greater flamingo’s presence is strikingly noticeable at the Perumbakkam wetland when the wintering season is just beginning to be felt. And also when it is beginning to fade out. These are times when the bird finds more shallow than deep waters. At other points of time in the season (mid-season, quarter-season and so on), when the greater flamingo shows up, it heads straight to the parts where they can scuff the “flooring” with ease.

But the overpowering impression this local migrant gives around this wetland is that it loves to be at the extremes of the occurrence spectrum. Evoking a cricketing scenario, it plays the swashbuckling opener and the surprisingly productive tail-ender to the hilt.

It “cuts the ribbon” when the wetland is just filling up — usually August and September. And its presence increases again when the water level decreases, which happens at the fag end.

At the wetland, the flamingos are now playing the role of an opener, showing up in good numbers

An early start to the season

Birder Sundaravel Palanivel travels far to catch a glimpse of migrant feathers. And he also enjoys a vantage point — one that allows him to just lean over his compound wall and have the same experience.

A resident of Kamakoti Nagar in Pallikaranai, he lives at the door of the Pallikaranai marsh, and enjoys first-day first-show sighting of migrants every wintering season.

He says all the migrants have already answered the roll call. His photographic documentation of migrants at Pallikarani in recent weeks includes, ruff, little stint, terek sandpiper, long-toed stint.

Pulicat figures prominently in his birding range in Chennai. And his photographic documentation from Pulicat includes sanderling, ruddy turnstone and great knot.

