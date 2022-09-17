‘A sustained, integrative effort towards getting better is important for the elderly’

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder, Buddhi Clinic, speaking at the event held to mark World Alzheimer’s Month on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

A 3M approach to elder care that involves memory, mobility and mental health was advocated at a programme held to mark World Alzheimer’s Month at the Buddhi Clinic on Saturday.

Speaking about the theme for World Alzheimer’s Day this year, which focussed on diagnosis, Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder, Buddhi Clinic, said this made the 3M approach even more relevant.

He further shed light on how integrative medicine can make a difference for the elderly. “The emphasis for older people is often on getting one big procedure done to knock a condition out of the park, when it should actually be on a gentle and slow process towards getting better. A sustained, integrative effort towards getting better is what is important.”

Dr. Krishnamoorthy spoke about the ‘Buddhi’ philosophy and stressed on the need for harmony between modern science and ancient medicine. “All disciplines have something to offer, and we need to identify and take the best of this. We should not work in competition but rather in collaboration,” he said.

The results of a study on taking an integrative approach to address cognitive disorders, which was carried out by Buddhi Clinic among 25 persons over the age of 55 with mild cognitive impairment showed that 75% of the patients showed an improvement at eight-week intervals, said Dr. Krishnamoorthy, sharing the findings.

A series of talks on managing pain and mobility, ayurveda for brain health, yoga and nutrition for brain health and sharing the experiences of a patient were made by doctors and other professionals from the Buddhi Clinic. Urging persons above 45 years to get a memory screening done, Dr. Krishnamoorthy said Buddhi Clinic was offering free memory assessment screenings to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.