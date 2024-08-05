A supportive role

Where there are challenges, there are usually rewards. For the pyschology department at Women’s Christian College (WCC), running a school for special children (as part of its Child Development Programme) since 2001 has been challenging. But there have been enough rewards along the way to motivate and keep them going.

The rewards show up outside the classroom too.

At the inter-special school sports meet held on August 29, 2019 at the Perambur railway grounds, students of Child Development Centre (as the school is called) bagged two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. It built the confidence not only of the students, but also the teachers, reinforcing their belief in the cause. Unfortunately, this meet could not be conducted after the pandemic. CDC students also take part in special sports events conducted by Special Olympics Bharat, a national sports federation registered under the Indian Trust Act 2001 and recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Why is this rewarding?

Teaching these children with intellectual challenges revolves around imparting life skills to them to enable them to become independent, says Zarina A., Head of the Department, B.Sc. Psychology (Aided), who oversees the school.

Zarina continues: “This includes teaching them basic tasks such as brushing their teeth and getting ready for school. We also have children who need help with motor skills and provide them with physiotherapy and special activities. In addition to academics, students are trained in vocational skills such as painting, jewellery making and crafts.”

Though teaching geared towards these goals calls for patience and effort, the rewards kick in to make the effort worth it.

When the items made by these students as a result of the vocational training are sold during festivals and fairs, these teachers have a sense of personal triumph.

Established in 2001, CDC (as the school is called) currently has eight students in two age categories — 6 to 14 years and 14 and above.

“Students from our department take turns teaching them as part of their academic requirements,” says Zarina.

The school is funded by the college’s management, with students paying a minimal fee each year. One student is currently sponsored by donors.

“Our college’s psychology department is a true hero. The Child Development Programme, the brainchild of our former faculty and alumni, has significantly benefited both our institution and the community,” says Lilian I. Jasper, principal of WCC.

The principal adds that the psychology department also runs Vikkas, an in-house counselling centre, for the benefit of WCC students. As part of Vikaas Dr. B. Rachel Esther, a counselling psychologist, is available from 9 am to 3:30 pm for students of both shifts. Another initiative by the psychology department, ‘NALAM’ caters to the general public and the parents of our students.

“Since COVID, we have been working to restore our ‘NALAM’ services and plan to resume them soon. We aim to create an environment where mental health is prioritised,” says Lilian.