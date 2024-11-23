A stroll down memory lane for old students of Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School

All those who grew up in and around Ambattur in the 50s and 60s would remember the sparsely populated locality where finding public transport and a good educational institution was a luxury.

The industrial growth necessitated the need for a high school in the area as students then had to travel to Villivakkam or Tiruvalluvar for education.

It was during such times in September 1957 that the Ambattur Education Society transferred the management of Sri Maha Ganesa Vidya Sala School to A.M.M. Charities Trust, which sowed the seeds of education for many students in the area.

Later, Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School started its journey on a 22-acre site, says a note on the school website.

On November 24, when old students of Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School (SRMHSS) in Ambattur meet on the school campus, they are sure to jog down memory lane to talk about the neighbourhood and the transformation of the school over the years. The event will also serve to strengthen relationship with fellow alumni.

“I remember 20B as the only bus on that route, but as a majority of us had parents or siblings working in factories in the area so we walked to school,” says 81-year-old S. Narasimhan, who is from the first batch (1961) to graduate from the school.

The school was established in memory of Arcot Ramaswami Mudaliar, closely associated with the growth of Tube Investments of India, Murugappa Group.

A majority of students had parents working in TI Group of Companies and Dunlop factory (now defunct).

Alumni meet today Old students of Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School will meet on the school premises in Ambattur on November 24 at 10 a.m. This is the third annual get together of the alumni association that was registered last year. At the event, teachers will be felicitated and eminent alumnus will address the gathering.

Finding batchmates

Three years ago, old students of the 1979 batch got together to initiate starting the alumni association bringing together classmates from across batches. While Narasimhan is the president representing the 1961 batch, secretary C.S. Raghupathi is from the 1984 batch. Two patrons of the alumni association Narendran S. and Raman S. are from the 1979 batch.

Besides old students, it has board of members of the Trust and representatives from the school management.

The association has begun to give back to the school by funding education of deserving students.

Since this academic year, the association is funding the educational dreams of 13 students.

“We formed a “scholarship committee” with one trustee as chairman, and alumni members. The school headmaster identifies students based on their academic performance and their financial situation, which is then shortlisted by the committee,” says Soundara Rajan B., treasurer of SRMHSS Alumni Association and a student of the 1979 batch.

Class XII students are chosen for this initiative and the aim is to mentor and fund them until they complete their education. “Our first preference is for economically poor single mothers,” says Soundara Rajan.

He says the association is particular that they accept money only from alumni or educational non-profit organisation.

With scientist at IGCAR N. Sivaraman, former Chennai city police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, Arjuna award winner Anusuya Bai, doctors, film industry professionals and politicians among the noted alumni of the school, the Association is planning to take up many more initiatives.