A string of disappointments

The century-old fireworks industry in Sivakasi is facing a significant decline in production this year. This is because the Supreme Court had reiterated its ban on barium nitrate, a key ingredient in the manufacture of crackers, and imposed restrictions on joined crackers.

The businessmen in Sivakasi, the ‘Fireworks Capital of India’ for decades, say production has reduced by at least 30% without the manufacture of joined crackers. Joined crackers consist of multiple individual crackers connected together with a fuse. When one firecracker is lit, it ignites the others in succession.

Ballpark estimates, revealed by manufacturers, show that over 300 factories make joined crackers in Sivakasi and neighbouring villages. “Sound crackers account for 40% of the total production in Sivakasi. And of the sound products, around 20% were joined crackers,” says A.P. Selvarajan of Kaliswari Fireworks. “Many joined cracker manufacturers have kept their premises closed for months. And their workers have migrated to other factories,” he said.

Accumulation of waste

The Supreme Court had said “thousands, even a lakh of crackers on one string going off at night, and several such strings going off in the neighbourhood” caused accumulation of waste and pollution. “However, the fact is that no one manufactured such a long chain of crackers anywhere in India, nor is it permitted under the Explosives Rules,” points out S. Srinivasan, a member of Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association (SIFMA).

When chain crackers were banned, even the smallest, such as the 28-wala chorsa or tukkada crackers made by 80% of the manufacturers, were eliminated. This also led to financial losses for the manufacturers as the industry is dependent on bank loans and borrowings.

A. Asaithambi, partner at Lord Fireworks and SIFMA president, says, “These garland crackers were most popular, not only during Deepavali but also at other events.” Political events and celebrations in movie theatres were incomplete without these garland crackers burst at public places. “They would sell like hot cakes throughout the year,” he notes.

The production and bursting of garland crackers was well settled by the Supreme Court in 2004. The Central government had allowed production, sale, and use of any cracker or joined crackers generating a noise level within 125 decibels (dB) at a distance of four metres in 1999. However, a case of noise pollution was made out against the bursting of joined crackers again. After deliberations, the Centre arrived at a formula known as 5 log 10 (N) dB for joined crackers.

For example, a single cracker was permitted to produce a maximum sound of 125 dB, while each cracker in a garland of 10 crackers was permitted to make 120 dB. The sound level for each cracker would go down as their numbers in a chain increase. The formula was approved by the Supreme Court in 2004. The industry feels that the court was misled. “The contention that garland crackers were generating a lot of garbage is not true as the waste — only papers — was biodegradable,” Mr. Asaithambi says.

This year, the rain was a dampener too, say manufactures. One industrialist says, “The rain brought down the number of working days. There are processes that require adequate sun light for drying; otherwise, the chemicals would not work well and decompose. Production comes down at these times,” he says.

This is not the first time the industry is grappling with reduced production; it has happened over the past decade. One key factor is the decline in cracker use, as more people are becoming environmentally conscious. Even during demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the industry was affected by economic factors, and consequently reduced production. The industry had then said production was down by 40%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it remained shut for months.

The manufacturers point out that sales declined during Deepavali last year, leading to accumulation of stock. However, it was sold during the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

‘Court misled’

The industry feels that the Supreme Court was misled by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which came up with an “incorrect” way of calculating permissible exposure levels for barium nitrate. “With no data available for 24-hour Ambient Air Quality Criteria Values (AAQCV) for chemicals like potassium nitrate, barium nitrate, aluminium, strontium nitrate, sulphur, and iron, used in fireworks, the CPCB used an indirect method to address the issue,” says Mr. Srinivasan

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a regulatory agency of the United States Department of Labour, the permissible exposure limit (PEL) for barium was 0.5 milligrams per cubic metre or 500 micrograms per cubic metre. “Applying this, the CPCB reduced PEL values for metals by 125 times. Thus, the 24-hour exposure limit was drastically and incorrectly reduced from 500 micrograms per cubic metre for eight hours to 4 micrograms per cubic metre,” Mr. Srinivasan explains.

The CPCB also informed the Supreme Court that barium emission from fireworks on the day of Deepavali was about nine times higher than the proposed standard. “On its part, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) told the court that barium was used solely to produce a green colour in fireworks. This resulted in the court banning the use of barium compounds in fireworks in October 2018,” Mr. Srinivasan explains.

The study assumed continuous, uniform exposure over 24 hours, which might not always be the case. Furthermore, it did not account for biological factors, such as the body’s ability to recover or detoxify during the periods of non-exposure.

Mr. Asaithambi says the Union Ministry of Environment banned barium nitrate without any study. “Barium nitrate has been used in fireworks all over the world. Besides, with no proper alternative suggested, the industry should not have been deprived of a raw material which had been in use for 100 years,” he says. Strontium nitrate, which the industry is now using as an alternative to barium nitrate, has higher moisture content. “With Deepavali falling in the winter season, the higher moisture content of strontium nitrate spoils the products,” Mr. Asaithambi said.

A sparkler made with barium nitrate would quickly dry up and solidify. Fireworks made with strontium nitrate take more time to dry and withers easily. Besides, the fireworks with barium nitrate have a shelf-life of three years. The SIFMA, along with the Sivakasi Sparklers Manufacturers’ Association, has gone in for a major study on the impact of emission on human health. “The study is being conducted by a premier national institution for the last 18 months. The interim reports have been very positive for us. We are waiting for the final report,” Mr. Asaithambi says. Once the consolidated report is given, both associations have planned to approach the Supreme Court to seek revocation of the ban on barium nitrate, he said.

Accidents and action

The ban on barium nitrate and certain types of firecrackers has resulted in a surge of illegal manufacturing in and around Sivakasi, according to the manufacturers. This is also a major reason for frequent accidents in this region. “A major workforce that had developed expertise in braiding of crackers into garlands has been rendered jobless since 2018. These workers know no other job. Hence, many of them have turned to work outside the licensed units to meet the enormous demand for joined crackers in the illegal market,” says a leading manufacturer. Another manufacturer urges the government to shut these units. “They sell their products openly in the market. This is a loss to the government, too, in terms of the GST.”

Despite frequent inspections by teams of officials, accidents in the fireworks industry, especially in the Sivakasi, Vembakottai, Sattur, and Virudhunagar taluks, remain a concern. In 2024, 17 accidents occurred in the fireworks units across the State, claiming the lives of 52 persons. Around 12 of these accidents occurred in Virudhunagar district, claiming 42 lives. And the most common causes were the use of chemicals over and above the permitted limit and overcrowding of workers. “A study has revealed that most of the accidents were due to human error,” says Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan. The administration has made safety training mandatory for foremen, managers, and those involved in critical operations like chemical-mixing and filling. “We initiated penal action — from imposition of fine to a threat of cancellation of licences — which has resulted in 95% compliance,” he adds.

In recent years, cracker manufacturing has expanded beyond Sivakasi and Tamil Nadu. The industry is striving to fully mechanise its operations in response to labour shortage, but it has not been successful so far. Whether the industry will get a new lease of life remains uncertain.