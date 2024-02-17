GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A street without a name in Besant Nagar

February 17, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST

Prince Frederick
The street lies between Besant Nagar Fourth Avenue and Besant Nagar First Cross Street.

The street lies between Besant Nagar Fourth Avenue and Besant Nagar First Cross Street.

It is akin to the absurd situation of helping identify someone by trotting out descriptions of all their neighbours. By a lengthy process of exclusion, the right person has to be recognised.

An anomalous situation lies between Besant Nagar Fourth Avenue and Besant Nagar First Cross Street — in the form of a nameless street that links these two thoroughfares.

S. Lakshman, a resident of Beach Home Avenue First Street (which connects to Besant Nagar First Cross Street) finds himself pitchforked into this sticky situation every time a guest comes visiting him.

He has to guide them through this nameless street by naming the parallel streets that have a name — Customs Colony First Cross Street and Customs Colony Second Cross Street (which also link Besant Nagar Fourth Avenue and Besant Nagar First Cross Street).

This short nameless street does not have any houses with their entrance gates opening into it. It provides access to the side entrance of an apartment complex.

Lakshman agrees that given the function of the short link road this might come across as a minor issue. And then he adds: try guiding a first-time guest to you home through a nameless street, and you will realise why every road needs a name, even a seemingly insignificant one.

