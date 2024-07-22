A ‘step-up’ for bus stop at C.P. Ramaswamy Salai

The bench at this bus stop on CP Ramaswamy Salai (one located not too far from the bridge and around the point where CV Raman Road meets CP Ramaswamy Salai) would have done a swing proud and not a bus shelter. So high up from the ground, the bench resembled a plaque (in a swing) on the upswing. Anyone vertically-challenged had difficulty parking themselves on the bench. It was not uncommon to see a commuter or two standing, leaning against the bench. Almost everyone seated would find their feet parked mid-air.

The Hindu Downtown had highlighted the issue in its pages, and at that time, had even had a conversation with an official from the Bus Roads Department of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) about it. That was way back in September, 2023. And until now, the bench had stayed “high and uppity” towards commuters. GCC has now, finally, addressed the issue. And those seated on the bench are finding their feet firmly planted on solid ground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.