A ‘step-up’ for bus stop at C.P. Ramaswamy Salai

Published - July 22, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Prince Frederick

The image was taken on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The bench at this bus stop on CP Ramaswamy Salai (one located not too far from the bridge and around the point where CV Raman Road meets CP Ramaswamy Salai) would have done a swing proud and not a bus shelter. So high up from the ground, the bench resembled a plaque (in a swing) on the upswing. Anyone vertically-challenged had difficulty parking themselves on the bench. It was not uncommon to see a commuter or two standing, leaning against the bench. Almost everyone seated would find their feet parked mid-air.

Commuters parked ‘mid-air’ at these bus stops in Chennai

The Hindu Downtown had highlighted the issue in its pages, and at that time, had even had a conversation with an official from the Bus Roads Department of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) about it. That was way back in September, 2023. And until now, the bench had stayed “high and uppity” towards commuters. GCC has now, finally, addressed the issue. And those seated on the bench are finding their feet firmly planted on solid ground.

