A Special Task Force to tackle the virus

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 01:18 IST

State government is taking measures on a war footing, says Chief Minister; advice of internationally-renowned experts obtained, says Health Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday informed the Assembly that he had issued directions for the constitution of a Special Task Force under the leadership of the Chief Secretary to take action and monitor the steps being taken to tackle COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the government was periodically holding discussions with railway officials, airport authorities and representatives of other important departments and issuing advisories.

The State government was also following directions issued by the Centre and taking measures on a war footing, he added.

He said that the Special Task Force would include secretaries of departments of Health, Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Water Supplies, Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, Labour and Employment, Transport, Information and Technology, Public and Rehabilitation and Industries. Other members are the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, the Director General of Police, the Director of Medical Education, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, the General Manager of Southern Railway, the Director of Chennai airport, the Chairman of the Chennai Port Trust, and one public health expert each from the government and the private sectors.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said a consultation through videoconferencing was held at Dr. MGR Medical University to obtain advice of internationally renowned experts.