Chennai

A special ride in Metro for students

Twenty-six students from Swabodhini Special School, Thiruvanmiyur, went on a ride in Chennai Metro trains from Guindy to Wimco Nagar on Saturday. To get an experience and to learn to travel, understand social integration skills and travel in groups, these students took a ride, according to a press release.

So far, 58,528 students from various institutions have been taken on a trip in Chennai Metro trains.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Escalators installed

Two additional escalators have been installed and opened at Airport Metro station on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is part of an exercise where Chennai Metro Rail plans to put in place 41 additional escalators for passenger use.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
Chennai Metro Rail
public transport
Read more...