A special ride in Metro for students

A batch of 26 students from Swabodhini Special School, Thiruvanmiyur, took a ride in Metro

Twenty-six students from Swabodhini Special School, Thiruvanmiyur, went on a ride in Chennai Metro trains from Guindy to Wimco Nagar on Saturday. To get an experience and to learn to travel, understand social integration skills and travel in groups, these students took a ride, according to a press release.

So far, 58,528 students from various institutions have been taken on a trip in Chennai Metro trains.

Escalators installed

Two additional escalators have been installed and opened at Airport Metro station on Saturday.

This is part of an exercise where Chennai Metro Rail plans to put in place 41 additional escalators for passenger use.