Coronavirus | A smooth ride for passengers despite lockdown

Police told to allow passengers at check posts in city after they show ticket

The operation of long-distance trains and flights remained unaffected despite the total lockdown on Sunday in Chennai. While the lockdown brought life to a standstill in the city, a section of commuters who arrived by trains, faced difficulties in getting autorickshaws or taxis to reach their destination.

The city witnessed limited operation of public transport services of bus, metro and train, but the services were mostly for government staff. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operated 100 services for conservancy and other staff of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The Southern Railway operated workmen special trains in all the four sections, including the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Velachery and Chennai Beach. The Chennai division operated around 86 train services mainly for the government staff involved in COVID-19 prevention work with train services available every two hours. However, the train services were allowed to be used by the passengers commuting from long distance after showing the tickets.

For the first time during complete lockdown, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) operated services from 7 a.m. till 9 p.m. with a reduced frequency. On the stretch Wimco Nagar-Chennai airport stretch, there were trains every hour and from Chennai Central to Chennai airport and Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount, a train was available once every two hours. Four trains were pressed into service for Sunday and they had planned nearly 30-35 trips. Sources said the main reason for running trains on Sunday was to help any passenger who has to take a flight or train. But there were hardly any takers, sources added.

On Sunday morning, there were complaints of commuters facing severe hardship in getting autorickshaws from the Egmore railway station. Some of them took to the social media to register their protest.

However, railway authorities and the traffic police denied having received any complaints of autorickshaws and taxis refusing a ride. A few commuters who reached the Egmore railway station pointed out they did not face any problems in hiring autorickshaws at the railway station.

Anthony Thangaraj, a resident of Pattabhiram, said though they had initial apprehension when they boarded the train from from Tirunelveli, they did not have any issue in getting a taxi at the Egmore railway station. Also the traffic police, on showing the train ticket at the security check post near Kilpauk, allowed the vehicle to proceed.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said no complaints of commuters facing any difficulties to get autorickshaws or commercial vehicles in the Egmore or Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway stations were received on Sunday. He said the pre-paid auto stand functioned as usual and the railway authorities in the Egmore railway station had permitted autos to ply the commuters. In case of any issues regarding any autos operating inside the railway premises refusing to ply commuters they could give complaint to the Station Master for taking appropriate action.

A senior official of the traffic police said instructions had been issued to the police personnel not to harass the drivers plying passengers from the railway stations or airports. The traffic police said: “The drivers should show the train tickets of the passengers at the security check post during lockdown on Sundays and they would not be disturbed.”