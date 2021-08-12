A small victory for Ennore fisherfolk

Chennai

12 August 2021

Fishermen say Tangedco’s action affected their livelihood

In a small victory for Ennore fishermen, Tangedco began removing dredged mud and ash dumped in the Kosasthalaiyar and the backwaters. They moved court for an order to remove the material dumped in the last six months.

A. Desingu of Kattukuppam said that after several protests against the dumping, they had no option but to go to court. “By completely blocking water flow, they have spoilt our livelihoods. They are constructing the coal belt conveyor across the river. They have built piles inside the river in locations where they have not obtained permission,” he said.

Around 8,000 families from eight villages, including Mugadhwarakuppam, Nettukuppam, Ennorekuppam, Thalangkuppam and Sivanpadaiveedukuppam, depend on fishing in the waterbodies. “It took them six months to dump the stuff and they would need more time to clear it,” he said.

A senior official of Tangedco said the sand dumped for developing a temporary road for constructing bridges to carry the coal conveyor belt was being removed, as Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji had directed officials to study the possibility of utilising the bridges of the coal conveyor belt already under operation for the north Chennai thermal power stations.

The official also pointed out that all construction activities under the two projects, including Ennore SEZ and NCTPS Stage 3, have been stopped temporarily.