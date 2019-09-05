A small gesture

A decade ago, when S. Suresh, a resident of Thiruvengada Nagar in Ambattur Old Town (OT) suggested that meritorious school students from the neighbourhood be rewarded, many residents stepped up, and donated a portion of their monthly income to start a corpus fund.

Since then, many residents have donated to this programme.

Suresh, who is the secretary of Thiruvengada Nagar Residents Welfare Association,

Every year, the Association celebrates and honours such meritorious school students in the neighbourhood on August 15 as part of Independence Day celebrations. These students are presented with a small cash award, books and stationery items

Over the years, more than 400 students have been recognised as part of this programme.

Many of those honoured students are now employed and contributing to the corpus fund for rewarding other students in the neighbourhood.