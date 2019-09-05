Chennai

A small gesture

more-in

A decade ago, when S. Suresh, a resident of Thiruvengada Nagar in Ambattur Old Town (OT) suggested that meritorious school students from the neighbourhood be rewarded, many residents stepped up, and donated a portion of their monthly income to start a corpus fund.

Since then, many residents have donated to this programme.

Suresh, who is the secretary of Thiruvengada Nagar Residents Welfare Association,

Every year, the Association celebrates and honours such meritorious school students in the neighbourhood on August 15 as part of Independence Day celebrations. These students are presented with a small cash award, books and stationery items

Over the years, more than 400 students have been recognised as part of this programme.

Many of those honoured students are now employed and contributing to the corpus fund for rewarding other students in the neighbourhood.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2019 6:19:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/a-small-gesture/article29339981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY