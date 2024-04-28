A slew of festivals marks the month of April in Chennai

April 28, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

Over 20,000 Jains gathered at Sri Jain Dadavadi at Ayanavaram on April 21 to celebrate the life and teachings of Bhagwan Sri Mahavir, the 24th Theerthankara, on the occasion of His 2623 Janam Kalayanak Mahotsav (birth anniversary).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering at Dharam Sabha, Muni Samarpanprabh Vijay said it was important for the Jains to stick to the principles of Jainism and put them into practice. He said victory came only if one kept at a task. He also said it was up to people to create a value for themselves.

In her speech, Sadhwi Gaveshnashri said Bharat (India) had given birth to four Maha Purush (great personalities ) — Lord Ram, Sri Krishna, Sri Buddha, and Sri Mahavir — who were showing the world the right path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewal of vows

According to businessman and former director of Jito-Apex Ranjit Kantilal Jain, Mahavir Jayanthi is a day that brings all sects of Jains together. “We renew our vows of non-violence, stressing the truth and other teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. The Dadavadi sees thousands of people and apart from special prayers, Prasad is distributed, and food is also served to all who come on that day.”

Pannalal Singhvi, convener, Jain Mahasangh, said a large procession, with floats depicting the life and teachings of Sri Mahavir, was taken out from Binny to the Dadavadi. The event at the Dadavadi was held from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Special prayers were held at all the 125 Jain temples in the city that day.

The city saw another celebration last week: Sri Ramanavami, the birth of Lord Rama. Since the festival falls in the summer, people celebrated the day by offering ‘paanagam’ (a blend of dry ginger, jaggery and lime juice with water), ‘neer more’ (buttermilk with salt, coriander leaves, and asafoetida) and kosmari or kosambari salad. The salad is made of cucumber, soaked Moong dal (‘Paasi Paruppu’), coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, and salt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temples across the city, including the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal Temple at Triplicane and the Erikaatha Ramar Temple at Madurantakam celebrated the festival with fervour. At Madurantakam, where according to the legends Lord Rama and Lakshmana saved the village from flooding during heavy rain, special Thirumanjanam (abhishekam) was performed to the utsava idols of Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Sita Devi on all nine days. Lord Hanuman has a separate sannidhi in this temple and is not placed along with these idols.

Temple under renovation

“Since the temple is under renovation and the Balalayam is being performed, the celebrations were subdued this time. The special pujas and alankarams were performed for the utsava idols since the sanctum sanctorum is under renovation. The idols are kept in the room of mirrors (‘kannaadi arai’). The usual procession of the utsava idols was not held this time since they should not be brought out during Balalayam,” said a source associated with the temple. A Ramayana upanyasam by Damal Ramakrishnan and Perundevi was held on the last day. At the Triplicane temple, the idols of Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana were taken out in procession.

Religious exponent Tiruchi Kalyanaraman, who delivered a 10-day upanyasam on The Ramayana in the city, said it was customary in temples to have nine-day celebrations during which abhishekam is performed to the deities and The Ramayana is read for people. “The celebration of Sita Kalyanam and the performance of Pattabhishekam in the Namasankeerthanam style were also held. The Ramayana can be recited at all times. It is believed that Luv and Kush recited The Ramayana to Lord Rama. It is said that Yasodha told The Ramayana to Lord Krishna when He was a child. The Ramayana is also the story of an immortal deity who was feared — and in the end praised — by His enemies, including Ravana, Vaali, and Kumbakarana. Rama accepted everyone, including Guhan, Vibhishana, Ahalya, and others who showed true devotion to Him, said Mr. Kalyanaraman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.