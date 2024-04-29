ADVERTISEMENT

A Singara Chennai exercise: QR codes disappoint the curious

April 29, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

The stretch of Durgabhai Deshmukh Road | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

  

It is better not to attempt something than attempt it half-heartedly. On Durgabhai Deshmukh Road, an effort to present vignettes of Chennai through the brush, flounders and loses its way just ahead of the home run.

If the logical conclusion of the exercise is to appreciate the City better, the exercise seems on course till its most crucial element is put to the test.

The old initiative based on wall paintings had the blessings of Greater Chennai Corporation and its flagship city-wide project Singara Chennai. Smart City Limited had also partnered in the exercise.

Its QR codes are the highlight — that is, until one scans them. Here are the results of a scan ran on three of them as recently as April 26, 2024.

Scanning the QR code of a survey (”How liveable is Chennai?”) winds up on an error page.

And two other QR codes obviously aimed at throwing more light on the places depicted in the wall paintings ends up on a page that carries a finance-related report.

