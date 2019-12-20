A sign of things to come?

Numerous placards in Tamil, English and Hindi were held up during the protest at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday. Some offered more context than others.

“1933-1945. We have been there”, read a sign held by Jakob Lindenthal, an exchange student from Dresden, Germany, currently studying in IIT. “The dates denote the beginning and end of the Nazi regime. In 1933, there was some discrimination against the Jews, but it was not yet clearly visible where that would lead — mass deportations and genocide,” he explained.

“In the beginning, we never know where it will all end,” he said, even as slogans of ‘azadi’ filled the air.