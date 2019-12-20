Chennai

A sign of things to come?

more-in

Numerous placards in Tamil, English and Hindi were held up during the protest at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday. Some offered more context than others.

“1933-1945. We have been there”, read a sign held by Jakob Lindenthal, an exchange student from Dresden, Germany, currently studying in IIT. “The dates denote the beginning and end of the Nazi regime. In 1933, there was some discrimination against the Jews, but it was not yet clearly visible where that would lead — mass deportations and genocide,” he explained.

“In the beginning, we never know where it will all end,” he said, even as slogans of ‘azadi’ filled the air.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:31:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/a-sign-of-things-to-come/article30352723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY