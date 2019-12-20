A sign of things to come?

Numerous placards in Tamil, English and Hindi were held up during the protest at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday. Some offered more context than others.
“1933-1945. We have been there”, read a sign held by Jakob Lindenthal, an exchange student from Dresden, Germany, currently studying in IIT. “The dates denote the beginning and end of the Nazi regime. In 1933, there was some discrimination against the Jews, but it was not yet clearly visible where that would lead — mass deportations and genocide,” he explained.
“In the beginning, we never know where it will all end,” he said, even as slogans of ‘azadi’ filled the air.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.