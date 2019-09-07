A short-cut to pandemonium

Panchayat Main Road in Perungudi has shattered the quiet in the neighbourhood.

Ever since the Perungudi toll plaza was opened, the interior lanes of this locality are being used as a short-cut to get to the other side of the road and to skip paying the fee at the toll.

Residents say Panchayat Road is one of these roads; it is taking more vehicles than it should.

They want the Greater Chennai Corporation and the traffic police to take additional steps to regulate the flow of vehicles on this narrow road. A few residents want additional speed breakers to be laid. Some years ago, residents of a street had placed barricade-like structures to prevent vehicles from using the interior lanes as it was blocking their roads.

Every day, during the morning and evening rush hour, a number of motorists negotiate the road to reach Ramana Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar and School Road, Perungudi-Kandanchavadi and Anna Salai, Anna Main Road and M.G.R. Road, Kandanchavadi. T. Vaidhyanathan, a resident of Panchayat Main Road, says, “To avoid paying toll at the Perungudi toll plaza, motorists take this road; between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m the road is chaotic. Most motorists drive recklessly, jumping lanes and swerving left and right, endangering their lives as well as those of other road users.”

“Moreover, the road is narrow at certain points,” he said.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official promised to look into the issue.