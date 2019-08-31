A section of Surapet Main Road ‘cracks’ under showers

Less than five months after it was widened from a two-lane to a four-lane road, Surapet Main Road is now potholes-ridden. The newly-laid bitumen surface has washed away in the recent rains.

Hundreds of motorists from the outskirts use Surapet Main Road to reach the central parts of the city. As the ongoing flyover work at Retteri has made Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N) Main Road chaotic, motorists from the city’s western outskirts find it convenient to use Surapet Main Road to reach the city in a shorter time.

Early this year, the sandy stretch of Surapet Main Road, between Kallikuppam in Ambattur and Puzhal, was deepened to a depth of two feet and levelled with blue metal to strengthen the foundation of the stretch. As part of the widening work, encroachments around Surapet junction were also demolished. A few Tangedco poles were also relocated to the extreme end of the stretch. The decades-old culverts along the stretch, especially near the Surapet junction, was also deepened and rebuilt to enable excess rainwater to flow during monsoon, as the stretch is located on the route where excess rainwater from Puzhal lake is drained into Retteri and Madhavaram lakes through a series of culverts before the rainwater falls into the Cooum river.

However, residents say that due to encroachments on the rainwater-flowing route, the rebuilt culverts get blocked. Residents also point out that unlike the extended portion of the stretch, which was deepened and levelled properly, the existing carriageway of Surapet Main Road was not milled and strengthened before it was bitumen-topped.

The thickness of the bitumen on the stretch was low, and this has resulted in chipping.

“Motorists skid on the road hurting themselves as the junction does not have bright street lights,” says K. Anand, a motorist from Ambattur.

“Steps will be taken to re-lay the damaged portion of the stretch soon,” says a State Highways official.