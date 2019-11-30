Chennai

A section of Nallambakkam Road needs immediate repair

The stretch, riddled with potholes, is frequented by thousands of employees every day

IT professionals working at Siruseri IT Park on Rajiv Gandhi Salai have urged the State Highways Department to mend a portion of Vandalur - Kelambakkam Road at Nallambakkam, near the lane leading to Oonamanchery crusher unit, which is severely battered.

The stretch, riddled with potholes, is frequented by thousands of employees every day. To add to their woes, the lamp posts don’t function making driving at night a risky affair. “Apart from improving the lighting here, steps should be taken to install CCTV cameras,” says K.M. Prem Anand, a resident of Kelambakkam.

He also urged the Traffic Police Department to deploy their personnel on the stretch, at least during the rush hour. “The lack of traffic police presence on the stretch is encouraging motorists to indulge in rash driving. Deploying traffic police personnel will bring some order here,” says a motorist.

