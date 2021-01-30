A section of Musiri Subramaniam Road turned into a ‘parking lot’

30 January 2021 13:38 IST

Traffic is thrown out of gear due to haphazardly parked vehicles on a busy stretch of this road; pedestrians are at high risk for accidents

Haphazard parking on a section of Musiri Subramaniam Road — between Nageshwara Rao Park and Anjaneyar temple in Alwarpet — is giving pedestrians a three-Aspirin headache.

Residents find this problem a thorn in their side, through they have been trying to put up with it for a long time.

Motorists, mainly motorcyclists, have to put themselves at risk for accidents while negotiating the narrow stretch, which is a one-way route. Near Nageshwara Rao park, vehicles are also parked on the tiled footpath forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway.

Being a busy link road, Musiri Subramaniam Road sees traffic through the day. It serves as an important link for motorists from Mylapore, Mandaveli and Santhome to reach TTK Road. Motorists coming from Alwarpet junction have to take Musiri Subramaniam Road to reach these places.

“The stretch is a key link connecting Luz and Alwarpet junctions, but we have not found any solution to this problem,” says K. Srinivas, a motorist from Mylapore.

Most of the traffic police personnel are present only at key intersections like Luz Corner junction, TTK Road junction and P.S. Sivasamy Salai intersection as these three spots are VIP routes used by senior bureaucrats, police officers, industrialists and ministers on their way to reach many other parts of the city. These intersections witness a considerable degree of vehicular movement, and the small stretches that connect these intersections are left unregulated, which makes it easy for motorists to encroach upon these lanes.

“Steps will be taken to remove such illegal parking on Musiri Subramaniam Road soon,” police said.