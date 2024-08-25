A school in Triplicane is getting ready for 125th year fete

The Kellett Higher Secondary School in Triplicane is abuzz this year with the planning of activities to celebrate its quasquicentennial.

“The primary reason the school was started was to impart holistic education to students and we hope to do so in the coming years too,” says D. Nixon, principal. Founded in 1893, the school was earlier known as the Aryan High School and was run by G. Subramania Iyer.

Handed over to Wesleyan Society

According to the principal, the school catered to the Brahmin boys and their education. Subramania Iyer later handed over the school to the Wesleyan Missionary Society in 1899. Reverend James Cooling served as its first principal. He was succeeded by Reverend Kellett, after whom the school has been named.

Kellett was a history professor at the Madras Christian College and later became part of the school. “He lived in George Town and while going to the school by walk he would pick up all the boys and admit them to the school to ensure that education reached all. He contributed the most to the school,” the principal says.

During that time, the school catered to the migrant children from Andhra Pradesh, the fishermen community, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. The government-aided school used to run from a place nearby where a church stands. “It was during the tenure of Reverend Thambuswamy that the school underwent vast improvement and the educational methodology was changed,” adds Mr. Nixon.

Free education up to Class IX

The school has 450 students, and discipline and holistic development are the aim from the beginning. “The Kellett school was later upgraded as a higher secondary school catering to students from Classes VI-XII. Education is free up to Class IX and a fee is collected from Class X. Students from Nochikuppam, Thideerkuppam, Ayothikuppam, Nadukuppam, and other nearby areas attend the school,” says assistant headmaster Raju David.

Teachers say that a big difference among the students now is their access to electronic gadgets. “While sports are a big draw for the students to continue their studies, every student now has a mobile phone. This has disrupted their studies,” the principal says.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every student has a mobile phone. Hence, to get them back to focus on their studies has been a challenge, the teachers add. Speaking about the students’ tremendous interest in sports, Mr. Nixon says many of the students of the school have gone on to become national-level sportspersons. “Now, we are concentrating on creating awareness among the students of the government schemes for their benefit,” he says.

