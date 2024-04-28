A school for happy childhood at Besant Nagar

April 28, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

“A happy childhood leads to happy adulthood. Only if the students are happy, can the learning take place,” says Sasikala Sriram, director of academics, Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School, Besant Nagar. The school is spread over nine acres, with large playgrounds. It provides free education to the underprivileged children from the local community.

It was in 1894 that Col. Henry Steel Olcott, president-founder of the Theosophical Society, was establishing a series of Panchama schools for students who were denied education because they belonged to lower castes. “He had mainly come to India for spirituality and set up these schools to provide education to those who did not have access to it,” says headmistress S. Lalitha.

Before moving permanently to Besant Avenue to take in more students, the school was near the Adyar bridge.

A small beginning

Started with about 10 students in elementary classes, the school has grown to 500 students studying through English as well as Tamil medium. “Most of our students are first-generation learners from the nearby communities where they would probably have to go to work once school is done. So, we ensure that when they are in school, they are fully present for studies,” says Ms. Sasikala Sriram.

The school, which is 130 years old, also provides the students with breakfast, snacks, and lunch. “When I was a student in 1972, for breakfast we would get milk and a multivitamin tablet, while for lunch we would get sambhar rice. This was even before the noon-meal scheme was introduced,” recalls Ms. Lalitha.

Speaking about the importance of education, Ms. Sasikala Sriram says, “It’s the only way for the children to stand up in society. We get students from various places such as Urur Kuppum, Odaikuppam, Semmancheri, and Kannagi Nagar, where the students lack support from their families to pursue education. We make sure that they have enough exposure to pursue higher education too.”

Counselling centre

The school also has a counselling centre for the students as their home life is turbulent, in most cases. The centre equips them with better coping techniques.

While homework may be a mainstay in other institutions, here the 38-strong team of teachers conduct classes after school hours to help students catch up with their homework. “When the board exams are near, the school operates until 8 p.m. to ensure that the children are equipped to pass the exams at least,” says Ms. Sasikala Sriram.

In 2018, as the demand for English medium grew, the school decided to introduce it from Class VI. “We have two classes, one in Tamil medium and the other in English medium. The strength in English medium is higher, but there are children who opt to remain in Tamil medium.”

The school has a strong sports team and its Villupattu folk art team is famous.

“As times are changing, the students are also changing. The influence of social media is very deep, which affects the lives of the students. It has become difficult to manage them sometimes, especially when they enter Class IX as the influence manifests. Tackling it with an open mind is the key,” Ms. Lalitha says.