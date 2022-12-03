A running champ who is on the spectrum 

December 03, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Nineteen-year-old S Gokul Srinivas from Chennai is making a mark at track and field events. Gokul is an athlete on the spectrum.

While his best in the 100 metre sprint has been 11.19 seconds, in the 200 meters, it is 25 seconds.

Recently, he won five gold medals competing in the Virtus Oceania Asia Games 2022, an international multi-sport event for elite athletes with intellectual impairment at Brisbane in Australia. Eleven Indians took part in the event organised by Sport Inclusion Australia, and brought home 11 gold medals.

Gokul was diagonised with autism spectrum disorder at the age of three. His parents had an overwhelming experience in those initial years. He had limited speaking skills. “Gokul was so hyperactive that if you left his hand, he would run away. He went missing twice,” says Subramanian N, Gokul’s father.

His parents enrolled him for swimming and track and field events as a form of therapy. “Currently, swimming has became secondary as it is a more costly sport,” says Subramanian, who works with a private firm.

Finding P Karthicheran as an athletic coach came as an advantage as Gokul was trained from the basics upwards. “When Gokul was first brought to me he was not even walking properly and I too found it difficult to train him, but the persistence of his parents in bringing him to the ground every day paid off,” says Karthicheran, who works with Bala Vidya Mandir School and YMCA Nandanam.

The coach says Gokul is one of the hardest working athletes he has known.

“In less than two years, we trained him to improve on his speed and flexibility and to take him to local sports meets,” says Karthicheran.

At 14, Gokul was shortlisted for the special Olympics and since then Gokul has been on a winning streak.

Some of his best performances since 2019 came at the State Championship at Karaikudi, State Para Athletic Championship in Coimbatore and National Para Championship in Raipur.

After schooling at Saraswathi Kendra Learning Centre for Children and Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu, Gokul is currently pursuing second year BA (History) at Loyola College.

His mother Latha Subramanian says an inclusive environment plays an important role in his development. “We never looked for a coach with experience in training children with special needs and that helped as he might have been slow in picking up instructions but would observe and perform tasks,” says Latha.

His regular practice requires him to skip the first period at college every day but his parents say he tries to make up for it. When this journalist interacted with him, his speech was clear and Gokul spoke at ease about preparing for the semester examinations. “With a little bit of help from my sister, I know I can do well,” says Gokul.

