A run to raise awareness about rare diseases 

February 26, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

To commemorate World Rare Disease Day, which is observed on the last day of February, a multi-city run organised by the Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) will be held in Chennai on March 19. An annual event by ORDI to raise awareness for the rare disease community, advocate better policies and access to treatment for rare disease patients, ‘Race For 7’ is a seven-kilometre event where participants can either walk, run or cycle to symbolise 7000 known rare diseases, the average of seven years it takes to diagnose a rare disease and the 70 million estimated rare diseases patients in India.

Open to the general public, the run will witness participation from rare disease patients and their families too.

In Chennai, voluntary organisations like Vidya Sagar, Multiple Sclerosis Society of India and SCAN have been supporting ORDI in its various initiatives. The umbrella organisation representing the collective voice of patients with rare diseases in India has been working to address various need, which include insurance coverage for a rare disease; improving local drug development; and pushing for more research in genetic and rare diseases.

“We have a National Policy for Rare Diseases today but this is just the beginning of recognition of Rare Diseases in India. We still need to address the many challenges that the patient community faces such as complete care and support for all rare diseases,” says Prasanna Kumar Shirol, co-founder and executive director, ORDI.

The Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore is a Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases. The non-profit is looking for more such private-public collaborations so that it reduces the burden of families in seeking better health care.

Helpline number

Launched in 2016, ORDI runs a helpline (8892 555 000) that is answered by a specialist to guide a patient on where to access treatment, offer diagnostic support, help with fundraising request from patients and other nagging questions.

Volunteers needed

One can volunteer with ORDI to run awareness campaigns, raise funds for surgeries, content writing and translations. Its website https://ordindia.in/volunteer-form/ lists full-time and part-time requirements that one can make a commitment to meet. To register, visit registration.racefor7.com