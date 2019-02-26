A run that helps raise funds for rare diseases

Persons with rare diseases, their parents and care-givers participated in a 7-km run from Olcot School in Besant Nagar on Sunday under the initiative of ‘Race For 7’ championed by Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI).

Former IAS officer Santha Sheela Nair flagged off the run and joined the runners to raise funds for the cause. S. Suresh, honorary secretary, Voluntary Health Services Chennai, A.T. Arasar Seeralar, Director, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children and actor Babloo Prithiveeraj were present.

This year’s theme

Race for 7 symbolically represents 7,000 rare diseases with the 7 km representing the average number of years it takes to diagnose such diseases.

It is held in February to commemorate the World Rare Disease Day, which falls on the last day of the month. The theme for Rare Disease Day 2019 is ‘Bridging health and social care’.