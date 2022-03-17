A robot to help surgeon during laparoscopy launched

It can hold the laparoscopic camera and provide tremor-free images

It can hold the laparoscopic camera and provide tremor-free images

The British Deputy High Commission in Chennai on Thursday unveiled Freehand Robot, first of its kind laparoscopic surgical equipment. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the equipment.

“Tamil Nadu has always been ready to adapt and use advanced technology in the field of medicine. We are happy to launch the Freehand Robot here, and encourage doctors to be trained to use the equipment as well,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The robot, which acts as a laparoscopic camera holder providing tremor-free images and the option of performing solo surgery without the need for a camera-holding assistant, has been developed by Freehand, a healthcare solutions company based in the U.K. The equipment is being introduced to Tamil Nadu as a part of the #TamilNaduFirst Initiative.

Doctors join hands

Speaking about the #TamilNadufirst initiative, B. Natesh, Chief Operating Officer, Lifeline Hospitals, said it was conceived by a group of Tamil-speaking doctors across the U.K., U.S., West Asia and other parts of the world who studied in Tamil Nadu or have benefited immensely from the State and want to give something back to the State.

“The idea is to bring together Tamil doctors across the world as a group and bring their varied experience in the field of Medicine and Medical Technology to contribute to the growth and development of the latest, cutting-edge medical technology available in different parts of the world to Tamil Nadu first,” he said.

Dr. Jeremy Russell, CEO, Freehand U.K., said the Freehand Robot aims to deliver solutions in an accessible manner. “One does not have to pay a fortune to use it and we have seen that the robot reduces surgical time and improves patient outcomes,” he said.

“We have seen that using the Freehand Robot increases the rate at which surgeons can be trained. They can be trained faster and in turn, help more people. We are delighted that this is being introduced in Tamil Nadu,” he said.