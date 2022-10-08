A ring of discontent among senior citizens

Prince Frederick
October 08, 2022 21:21 IST

In areas the SWD work hustled through, frustration over BSNL landlines being thrown out of kilter has been muted at worst. All along, one assumed that a dysfunctional landline was not as debilitating as a served power line — the resident almost always had a handy fallback, the mobile.

The assumption was just that, hardly underscored by factual clarity. But for an on-the-ground perspective, the assumption would have continued unchallenged.

On the evening of October 7, a telephones linesman was fidgeting with the contents of a telephone junction box at Bazullah Road.

Fixing lines that had gotten into the crosshairs with SWD work is now all in a day’s work for personnel like him.

The problem has been persisting for three months, dead landlines being continually reported from various sections of BSNL’s Vani Mahal section.

Vijayaraghava Road is part of this section, and a telephone worker notes it supports a sizeable population of seniors, and many of the elders like their landlines a tad too much to take the disruption in their stride. Besides, the telephone worker notes there are many commercial establishments on Bazullah Road that depend heavily on landlines. However, the ones most disenchanted with the disruption are the seniors.

The telephone worker clarifies that these are not Luddites resisting technology: They have their smartphones, but love to hold a landline for long, free-wheeling chats. The worker weighs in with an explanation: “Unlike mobile phones, a landline does not heat up when the call stretches on.”

