A rethink on SWD work across Egmore roundabout? 

Last week, we put the spotlight on the precast blocks sitting on both sides of Police Commissioner Office Road in Egmore, frothing at the leash. At that time, the giant blocks meant to connect two stormwater drains networks by going under the Egmore roundabout, were sitting out rains. As things stand now, they might be staring a “washout” in the face.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official close to the SWD work-related developments on this section reveals the exercise would be placed on the back burner. No clear time frame is being offered for when the wait would end.

The official notes the work could not proceed due to alignment problems with Metrowater drains. A dug-portion on the road outside the police officer’s mess has been cordoned off. Reportedly, liquid offscourings were gushing out of that dug-up portion, when digging was carried out for the stormwater drain work.

The GCC official notes the flow was stanched and is now kept firmly in check. However, there is a clear wariness about embarking on the SWD work again and setting off the Metrowater drains one more time.

The official reveals that by not proceeding with the planned transverse SWD work, across the Egmore roundabout, to connect two stormwater drain networks, each found on one side of Pantheon Road (the road cuts through the Egmore roundabout), the SWD exercise would not be compromised in any manner.

“An existing drain, an old arch-type under the roundabout carries rainwater towards the side of Pantheon Road where the gated community RWD Corniche is located. By planning to have the precast block line, we were only seeking to provide an additional outlet for rainwater.”