A resident discovers a personal side to an earth mover’s claw

Shubashree Desikan
October 08, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

When September was not far from its last embers, Greater Chennai Corporation’s integrated stormwater drain project reached my doorsteps. A trench had come up in front of my apartment at Maduvankarai in Guindy. The planks aiding navigation had not arrived yet. Unaware of the situation, I descended from my flat just an hour before an appointment at office that could not be delayed, let alone called off. The workers would not understand a smidgen of Tamil or English. Fortunately, a supervisor well-versed in both languages showed up, and my neighbours joined me in impressing upon him that I should find myself on the other side of the trench.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spelt out instructions to the workers and left. After unsuccessfully scratching around for logs that could be used as a makeshift bridge, the workers left for lunch, shaking their heads apologetically. A lone person was digging out the area nearby with an earth mover. While I was fretting about my appointment, there was a buzzing conversation in the background.

Turning to me, my neighbour said, “There is only one way. You can stand on the claw of the machine and it can carry you to the other side.”

I had an unsettling vision of dropping into the trench, halfway into “Operation Clawlift”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The looming appointment quelling my misgivings, the operation started. The operator swung the claw towards me and bystanders cheered him on to bring it closer, which he did. Then I gingerly stepped on to the lower edge of the claw. “Don’t place your hand on the axis (which was somewhat clean), hold the upper portion of the claw itself,” said my neighbour helpfully. The operation was over in a jiffy, but the memory of the adventure should stay with me forever.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Downtown

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app