A resident discovers a personal side to an earth mover’s claw

When September was not far from its last embers, Greater Chennai Corporation’s integrated stormwater drain project reached my doorsteps. A trench had come up in front of my apartment at Maduvankarai in Guindy. The planks aiding navigation had not arrived yet. Unaware of the situation, I descended from my flat just an hour before an appointment at office that could not be delayed, let alone called off. The workers would not understand a smidgen of Tamil or English. Fortunately, a supervisor well-versed in both languages showed up, and my neighbours joined me in impressing upon him that I should find myself on the other side of the trench.

He spelt out instructions to the workers and left. After unsuccessfully scratching around for logs that could be used as a makeshift bridge, the workers left for lunch, shaking their heads apologetically. A lone person was digging out the area nearby with an earth mover. While I was fretting about my appointment, there was a buzzing conversation in the background.

Turning to me, my neighbour said, “There is only one way. You can stand on the claw of the machine and it can carry you to the other side.”

I had an unsettling vision of dropping into the trench, halfway into “Operation Clawlift”.

The looming appointment quelling my misgivings, the operation started. The operator swung the claw towards me and bystanders cheered him on to bring it closer, which he did. Then I gingerly stepped on to the lower edge of the claw. “Don’t place your hand on the axis (which was somewhat clean), hold the upper portion of the claw itself,” said my neighbour helpfully. The operation was over in a jiffy, but the memory of the adventure should stay with me forever.