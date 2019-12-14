A refreshing sight in the neighbourhood

Volunteers who have been working towards the restoration of Nattar Kuttai, a pond at Nattar Street in Velachery, since March this year, are now happy to see the results of their exercise.

Following the recent spells of rain, the waterbody now wears a new look. The pond is brimming with water. Considering that it was in a state of utter neglect all these years, residents find this sight extremely refreshing.

With the support of Greater Chennai Corporation and Environmentalist Foundation of India, volunteers (which include residents of Velachery and members of Kattabomman Friends Club, a 40-year-old voluntary organisation) have played a significant role in revival of the pond.

“Until 50 years ago, water from this pond would be supplied to localities in and around Velachery. However, over the years, due to encroachments, the pond fell into a sorry state. Before the restoration work got under way this March, the pond was overrun with shrubs and grass. Garbage was being dumped in it. Besides, sewage was being discharged into it,” says S. Kumara Raja, president of Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

As part of the restoration, the pond was desilted and deepened. Besides, it has been fenced. Illegal sewage pipes have been plugged.

Tree saplings have been planted. Children from a school in the locality have painted the compound walls of the pond with messages relating to environment conservation.

“The the biggest challenge lies in maintaining the pond as it is now. The local community has to be roped in for work relating to the upkeep of the waterbody. Only if it maintained well will it ensure groundwater-table recharge and that excess rainwater flows into the tank,” says Kumara Raja.