A realtor turned burglar arrested in M.K.B. Nagar

CHENNAI

07 November 2020 01:01 IST

He allegedly took to crime after his business got hit

The M.K.B. Nagar police have arrested a 55-year-old realtor who had turned a burglar.

The police said Joseph Selvaraj, 57, from M.K.B. Nagar, owns a steel business with an office at Mannady. He was staying in an apartment at M.K.B. Nagar. Recently, his son got married, and his family members were in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, Mr. Selvaraj had left for his office as usual. By 2 p.m., his neighbour called him to say that there was noise coming from his house.

On returning home, Mr. Selvaraj found 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery and four diamond earrings missing from a cupboard. Based on his complaint, the M.K.B. Nagar police registered a case and inspector Manonmani took up investigation.

“We identified a car with Andhra Pradesh registration and found it was sold to Johnson Nelson from Karanodai in Tiruvallur district. We nabbed him on Thursday,” said a police officer.

Johnson confessed that he had stolen the valuables and returned them. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The suspect was involved in a petty theft 10 years ago but got into the real estate business later. Due to the pandemic, his business was hit and so he took to crime again, the police said.