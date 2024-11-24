A ray of hope for adults with special needs

As one enters Sai Ganesh Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Kundrathur, scenes of young adults engaged in weaving mats, areca plates and block printing greet you. In a big hall, there are small groups of them sitting across tables to take part in different activities. A bunch of boys are learning to use the mobile phone and in another corner is a youngster learning Tamil words from a special educator. Further inside are rooms with musical instruments and computers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This vocational training centre run by the Foundation has been imparting life skills to young adults diagonised with autism, Down’s Syndrome and intellectual disabilities. It currently has 24 young adults who are under the guidance of 10 committed staff members, overseen by Lt Cdr P. Devi, a retired Indian Navy officer and parent of an 18-year-old special adult. The programme charges a nominal fee for training, with free sessions offered to those who are unable to pay.

Spread across 5,000 sq. ft. over two floors, the centre is equipped with vocational training tools, exercise and sports equipment, and a well-maintained garden. A team of staff and parents are actively involved in training and job placements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the initial years, we organised special camps like yoga and psychiatry consultations for children with special needs. By 2017, we set up Sai Samarpan, a vocational training centre,” says Alamelu Sivaraman, trustee and treasurer.

The Foundation kept a low profile during the pandemic years to restart their activities last year.

Training durations are tailored to individual abilities, with the goal of providing youngsters with employment or entrepreneurial opportunities. Pre-vocational activities address foundational challenges such as sitting tolerance, hand-eye coordination and motor skills. As the young adults show progress, they transition to vocational training that includes mat weaving, areca plate making, sari loom weaving, jewellery making, and agal vilakku painting. Additional skills such as Xerox operations, computer literacy and office administration are also offered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt Cdr Devi emphasises that each individual’s training is uniquely tailored with their strengths and needs in mind. “For example, children with autism often excel in detail-oriented tasks, making them well-suited for roles involving minimal communication and repetitive tasks like data handling,” she says. “We encourage equal participation in activities, regardless of gender, and have seen boys excel in tasks like braiding and jewellery making.”

Activities of Daily Living, fitness, traditional games, music therapy, and limited occupational therapy make the programme holistic. ADL training focuses on self-reliance, teaching skills such as tying shoelaces, folding clothes, and handling money. Fitness activities include yoga and sports, while traditional knowledge is imparted through kolam drawing, Vedic chanting, and games like Pallanguzhi and Paandi to improve concentration and motor skills.

Once trained, participants are supported in securing employment through the Trust’s network or encouraged to start small businesses. For families unable to set up ventures, the centre plans to offer sheltered employment, allowing individuals to utilise their skills and earn an income from their creations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, the Foundation aims to expand its scope by aligning training modules with industry requirements, facilitating seamless employment opportunities in corporate environments or sheltered workshops.

For more information, call 8825991467.

The team

Sai Ganesh Foundation was started in 2014 by Sivaraman S. and Alamelu Sivaraman, parents of a special child. A motley group of retired professionals with rich experience and some with children with special needs make up the board of trustees.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Sivaraman ran an SSI unit for over 25 years in fabrication and manufacturing. V. Ranganathan, the secretary and former assistant general manager (AGM) with State Bank of India plays a key role in organising medical camps for special adults. Alamelu Sivaraman, a former banker, brings her banking experience to run the vocational centre.

Other trustees include S. Sridharan, former AGM of SBI; Lt Cdr P. Devi, a former Indian Navy officer and chief manager at ICICI Bank.

The latter brings her experience as a special parent and her experience in running the Gurukulam Integrated Centre for Special Children. M. Padmanaban, a retired Purchase Officer from SPIC, focuses on training and career development for the underprivileged. Raghupathi S. Iyer, a chartered accountant and the youngest trustee, ensures financial stability for the Trust.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.