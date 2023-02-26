A rare achievement 

February 26, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

A tranche of social media posts by 57-year-old Iftikhar Zia are focussed on creating awareness about rare diseases and the need for inclusion. When this journalist spoke to him recently, he insisted that the article focus only on rare diseases, as they are rarely discussed.

Iftikhar’s son Zoyeb Zia, aged 28, lives with a rare disease: Ataxia, a degenerative disease of the nervous system that impairs balance.

A talented youngster, Zoyeb was in Class XII when he was diagnosed with ataxia. The diagnosis was made after a long process of medical investigations.

For the next two years, the father and the son visited hospitals across the country to find a cure, only to find out there is none for ataxia at the moment.

After pursuing BSc, MSc and MPhil in Zoology from The New College, Zoyeb currently works as assistant professor at the same institution. Preparing for a doctorate now, Zoyeb has a busy schedule.

The last 15 years has not easy and every step and decision the family took mattered.

Iftikhar quit his demanding work with a garments export company to take up a job that gave him more flexibility as he had to ferry Zoyeb for medical care and education. Zoyeb needs assistance to climb the stairs.

“Till he did his Masters, I was helping him in his studies. Now, he manages on his own,” says Iftikhar.

In many ways, Zoyeb is an empowered person. “Except for the physical assistance he needs to climb the stairs, he does everything on his own,” says Iftikhar.

Though his speech is measured and handwriting illegible, Zoyeb has not let it hinder his love for teaching.

“I enjoy being in the company of students. Some who know me well address me as bhai,” says Zoyeb, who wants to start his own research lab in the future.

Zoyeb uses digital aids to type and share notes to his students and loves to make presentations.

Iftikhar is a volunteer with Disability Rights Alliance, Organisation for Rare Diseases India and other non-profits working in this area. The father and the son are happy to be invited to places where they can raise awareness about this disease.

During the pandemic, Iftikhar started a platform stories.possiabilities.com to share stories of achievers and those who are trying to make a mark despite facing major challenges. “It is not as active as it was during the lockdown but it did create some ripples,” says this Royapettah resident.

His advice to parents is: Be part of a network to know what is happening and to make a difference. Iftikhar says Zoyeb was able to come this far as he had a supportive environment.

“Suma Padmanabhan was the principal of Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School when Zoyeb was studying and she just reassured us that her team will give all support,” says Iftikhar.

In college, Asrar Sheriff, head of department, Zoology, was a mentor and supporter.