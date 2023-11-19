A rapidly developing locality needs improved infrastructure

November 19, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

Ambattur has grown in stature significantly in the past few years — be it as a preferred location for settlers, information technology companies or as a commercial hub and a zone merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation. However, residents wait for some of the long-pending demands to be met. Many parts of Ambattur have witnessed improvement in water supply and underground drainage, healthcare, storm water drains and roads. Residents are also happy that the number of areas prone to rainwater stagnation has come down.

Work on subway

Work has started on the long-awaited ₹12.97-crore subway at the level crossing 6 near the Ambattur railway station, one of the busiest stations in the western parts. The subway is aimed at reducing traffic snarls and providing better connectivity.

But more issues need to be addressed, say residents. Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, the arterial road that defines the locality and connects various residential areas in the zone, has been waiting for widening to a six-lane road for nearly two decades. Residents living along the road, from Padi to Thiruninravur, want the work to be accelerated as the area has urbanised rapidly. Traffic on the stretch from Padi to Thirumullaivoyal turns chaotic at peak hours and is often unpredictable, they say.

A daily ordeal

Members of various citizen groups say that traffic jams are a daily ordeal on Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road and at the Ambattur telephone exchange junction. Besides spending long hours in traffic amid pollution, residents are subjected to the risk of accidents. They went on an agitation to press for their demands, including uninterrupted power supply with underground cables, better bus connectivity and extension of Metro Rail.

S. Suresh, president, United Welfare Associations, Ambattur, says many areas face power outages, especially during rainy days, owing to snapping of overhead cables. These lines must be made underground cables.

A government hospital in the locality is essential as people have to go to Kilpauk for treatment. “We have made several representations for fixing property tax on the basis of the guideline value of the street and removing the anomalies in the existing system,” he says.

Residents have also sought better infrastructure at government schools. They want the flyover across the rail track near TI Cycles to be widened. R. Sathiyavel, general secretary, United Welfare Associations, says petitions have been made for all express trains to halt at Ambattur as commuters have to alight at the Perambur or Chennai Central stations. The government must include Ambattur taluk in the tamilnilam.tn.gov.in. Citizen Portal for residents to obtain online transfer of pattas, he says.

More buses needed

Ambattur is a fast-developing industrial hub with many information technology and other companies, besides the industrial estate that employs migrant workers. There is an increasing demand for public transport connectivity to various areas. For many years, residents have been demanding that the Ambattur Old Town bus stand be upgraded as a terminus with additional bus services to various city areas. Commuters otherwise have to travel in overcrowded buses from Avadi.

T. Gunaseelan of Varadharajapuram says the industrial hub needs buses to link Ambattur and the Pattaravakkam railway station with the Ambattur industrial estate and more bus services are required to other areas like Tambaram, Kelambakkam, and Pattabiram. The industrial estate bus terminus, which gets waterlogged even after a short spell of rain, needs to be upgraded.

Ambattur is dotted with waterbodies. However, rejuvenation of two major waterbodies in Ambattur and Korattur remains a challenge. Both are plagued by encroachments and sewage pollution.

Responding to the demands, Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel says, “I have highlighted the issues in the Assembly on many occasions. The government has promised to chalk out a proposal for building a government hospital during 2024-25. Reducing flood-prone areas and a dedicated playground are the other priorities.”

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently laid the foundation for a ₹13.85-crore scheme to modernise the Ambattur industrial estate bus terminus through Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The widening of Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, which has remained a pipe dream for two decades, may soon take shape as the ₹770.06-crore scheme to widen the stretch between Padi and Thiruninravur would be taken up along with the widening of the railway bridge near TI Cycles during 2024-25. It would be implemented under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar scheme.

Noting that measures are being taken to convert overhead power lines into underground cables, he says schemes costing ₹1,054.23 crore have been chalked out for improving power supply, underground cables, a new sub-station at the industrial estate, and upgrade of the sub-stations at Menambedu.

Bids are to be called for a ₹268-crore scheme to convert overhead lines into underground cables in areas like Ambattur OT, Padi, Korattur, and JJ Nagar. The extension of Metro Rail so far as Ambattur OT is being considered under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar scheme, he says. Alternate space is being sought for shifting the Ambattur OT bus stand.

Storm water drains

Listing the initiatives taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, he says storm water drains to a length of nearly 135 km have been laid at a cost of ₹663 crore. Of the 691 road works planned, nearly 269 roads, running to a length of 50 km, have been completed so far.

Nine new urban health and wellness centres have come up at places like Ambattur Oragadam, Venkatapuram, and Padi Pudhu Nagar.

To increase green cover and provide recreation facilities, work is progressing at 11 locations to create parks and badminton courts and play-fields at five places, h says. Tender has been called for facilities in various schools.

As for the uniformity of property tax, Mr. Samuel says, “The issue is under consideration. I have also discussed it with Chennai Corporation officials and raised it in the Assembly.”

The Department of Water Resources is carrying out restoration projects, including the regulator in the Korattur lake. “Work is in progress to cover various streets with the underground drainage network and plug sewage outfalls. Strengthening of the sewer network will help reduce sewage pollution in lake. The need for restoration efforts and boat jetty was also raised in TN Assembly earlier this year. Efforts will be taken up for complete rejuvenation of the lakes,” he said.

