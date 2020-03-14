A quicker response to civic concerns

Starting next week, the Chennai Corporation will start using a mobile command and control centre to monitor and respond to pressing civic issues.

Chennai Smart City officials have completed work on building the mobile unit. On Friday, the mobile unit was taken to the Ripon Buildings and stationed on its premises.

“We will send the mobile command and control centre to areas where residents report major civic issues. The response will be quicker,” said an official.

For example, the mobile unit will be sent to the site of any major disaster in the city, gathering all kinds of information, on real time. In case of a major industrial fire, the mobile unit will measure pollution levels and facilitate evacuation of affected residents from the area. The vehicle will also be sent to sites of major road traffic accidents.

The police can also use the mobile centre to monitor demonstrations. For instance, it will transmit all data relating to anti-CAA protests in congested areas in the city. A pan-tilt-zoom camera will be used to collect information.

Equipped with sensors

The unit consists of a surveillance vehicle, equipped with a variety of sensors, applications and remote transmission capabilities. A facial recognition camera too can be used for identifying persons who are collapsing in a large gathering. Automatic vehicle locator information will be generated using global positioning system.

“We will increase the number of mobile command and control centres after assessing the utility of the first vehicle,” said an official.