A quaint village on the East Coast Road on the cusp of development

Until about two decades ago, Poonjeri was a small village by the side of the East Coast Road. Brisk farming marked the area, with paddy and groundnuts grown in the main. All that has changed now.

This quaint village is on the cusp of development: it is part of the New Town Development Plan of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for Mamallapuram, a heritage town.

Poonjeri and 25 villages, including Thirukazhukundram and Thiruporur, have been included in the plan. Under it, the CMDA is identifying projects to promote tourism; heritage; and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), part of business travel. The plan will be implemented for 20 years from 2025, covering a total area of 123.48 square kilometres.

Land pooling

“Once the plan is ready, detailed project reports will be prepared for individual projects which are being identified. Since land is the first requirement for any project, we are considering land pooling and using the available government land. Private parties too are coming forward with their land,” says a CMDA official.

The government is studying the patterns of traffic flow, and will widen the roads to improve transport. The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), which is being laid from Minjur to Poonjeri, runs through these villages. “Protection of landmarks and environment conservation will go hand in hand. There are a lot of beaches in the area and there are several beach resorts. Beach development and conservation of lakes, backwaters, and canals would be taken up,” the official says.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing an interchange connecting the CPRR, which will run from north of Chennai to the south and through the National Highways to Bengaluru and Tiruchi, with the East Coast Road at Poonjeri. Widening of the East Coast Road into four lanes is also under way. It will help to make travel safer for motorists.

Waiting for water lines

Poonjeri residents, like Yashwant Rao, are excited about the prospects. “We have two colleges, two hospitals, and several schools. When Mamallapuram hosted the Chess Olympiad, our lake was showcased. Due to our proximity to Mamallapuram, which is just two kilometres away, many of our homes offer home-stay for tourists. We are also part of the Mamallapuram Town Panchayat and are waiting for drinking water and underground sewage lines for which projects are under way,” he says.

Though Poonjeri has a sewage treatment plant, sewers are yet to be laid as the project awaits sanction. Underground drinking water sources are not enough for the burgeoning tourist population, adds Mr. Rao.

Land value in the area has shot up, with several realtors offering residential plots. “Many people are interested in buying developed plots. They make queries about drinking water and sewers. We hope the CMDA plan will also help to speed up these amenities. Housing too will be a focus area since investment attracts human resources,” says Elango, a realtor.

Balan, a tourist guide at Mamallapuram, hopes the heritage aspects of the town and the surrounding villages would be highlighted in the plan. “Poonjeri village has a boulder on which the names of the sculptors of the Mamallapuram monuments are carved. The village has a lot of sculptors too. Thirukazhukundram and Thiruporur have ancient temples that attract large crowds. But when the legends and architecture are explained properly, visitors, local residents, and guides will gain.”

“Our economy depends on tourism. There are hundreds of people, including guides, photographers, autorickshaw-drivers, tender coconut sellers, people selling trinkets, sculptors who have units that sell both big and small statues of stone, and home-stay owners at Mamallapuram, Poonjeri, and surrounding villages,” he points out.

The Tourism Department has also chalked out tourist circuits, including day trips to the nearby Kancheepuram town, which is known for silk weavers and ancient temples. Several beach resorts, MICE facilities, and hotels have come up at and around Mamallapuram. “We saw a lot of traction after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chess Olympiad, and G20 meetings,” adds Mr. Balan.

Focused infrastructure

Minister for CMDA and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department P.K. Sekarbabu says the aim is to develop focused infrastructure as the city spreads. The Planning Commission has also suggested development of the heritage towns.

K.P. Subramanian, a former professor of civil engineering, says the Mamallapuram New Town Plan was announced along with those for Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Minjur, and Thirumazhisai. It will help to create infrastructure and pave the way for more organised development. Development regulations would come into force and land use would have to be based only on what has been envisaged in the Plan. However, care has to be taken not to affect the rights of individuals.