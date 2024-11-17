A prominent centre for healing lives

On October 31, when firecrackers lit up the skies of Chennai marking the celebration of Deepavali, a team of healthcare providers stayed put at their department, knowing well that they had a task on hand. Meet the team at the Department of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, one of the most prominent centres for treatment of burns in Tamil Nadu.

Starting with two beds exclusively for patients with burn injuries in 1974, the department now has 75 beds. Over the years, it has added more treatments in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and facilities. The latest facility is the hyperbaric oxygen therapy unit that enables a patient who has suffered burns to undergo treatment while watching their favourite show on a television screen.

P. Nellaiappar, head of the department, says, “Hyperbaric oxygen therapy helps in preventing sepsis and faster healing of wounds. Every tissue needs oxygen to survive. Some injury or inflammation can lead to ischemic conditions. When the blood flow is less, the tissue is starved of oxygen. Through hyperbaric oxygen therapy, high-pressure oxygen is given. When oxygen perfusion is good, the wound heals faster. This is initiated on the fourth or fifth day after initial resuscitation and wound debridement. In one month since its introduction, 70 to 80 patients have benefited from this therapy.”

This was not all. Recently, the department got equipment worth ₹8.8 crore for treatment of burns. This includes hyperbaric oxygen therapy. “We have five dermatomes, an instrument used for harvesting skin for grafts. This enables us to avoid wastage of skin. We also have five skin graft meshers that help expand skin grafts that aid in the healing process,” he says. A skin bank was established at the department in 2016 for harvesting skin from brain-dead donors.

Improving facilities has helped the team and patients in more than one way. “We are able to save 60% of patients with burn injuries if they do not have any co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments, or autoimmune conditions,” Dr. Nellaiappar adds.

Till September this year, the department treated 1,933 outpatients and 693 in-patients. “Until a year ago, we used to receive patients from all parts of Tamil Nadu, and the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Last year, with the support of the National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, we trained doctors, microbiologists, physiotherapists, staff nurses, and nursing assistants from 95 hospitals (medical college, district headquarters, and taluk hospitals) in the burns management protocol. We trained them in managing patients with 10% to 20% burns. We have a WhatsApp group for regular communication. This has led to reduction in referral of lesser degree burns to KMC. We are now receiving patients with serious and severe burns of 30% and above,” he explains.

This is a full-fledged plastic and reconstructive surgery department. Located on Poonamallee High Road, KMC’s Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative ward receives a lot of patients injured in road accidents. Once investigations and doctors’ evaluation confirm that the brain is unaffected and if the patient has maxillofacial injuries, plastic surgeons will take over the patient in 24 hours for surgery, he adds.

Instead of referring persons with hand/finger crush injuries or injuries from accidents, the department is set to take up replantation surgeries. With Government Royapettah Hospital affiliated to KMC, Dr. Nellaiappar says they also extend reconstructive surgeries for patients with cancers of the cheek, tongue and mandible. The department has also started laser treatment for hypertrophic scars.

“We have adequate manpower: two professors, one associate professor, eight assistant professors, 35 staff nurses, three physiotherapists, and one dietitian. In the last four to five years, all six seats in M. Ch Plastic Surgery at KMC have been filled, and we have a full strength of postgraduate students,” he says.